4 Songs By Dolly Parton That Prove 1983 Was The Best Year Of Her Career

Dolly Parton was nothing less than a legend. She didn't just conquer country and pop music — she was also an unapologetic fashion icon, generous philanthropist, and cultural celebrity beloved by just about everyone. What's more, she first rose to fame in the 1960s on the nationally broadcast variety program, "The Porter Wagoner Show," playing sidekick to the established Wagoner, with whom she had a complicated history. With solo albums as recent as 2023's "Rockstar," she has a catalog going back more than 50 years. So, out of all that, what proved to be the best year of Parton's long and storied career? That may well be 1983, in which Parton had firmly established herself as a crossover superstar with tremendously wide appeal.

By that year, Parton had starred in 1980's "9 to 5" alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin and released a single of the same name. That track reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early 1981, stayed on the chart for 26 weeks, earned her an Oscar nomination, and experienced a major streaming resurgence in 2019. In 1982, she rerecorded "I Will Always Love You" for another film, which hit No. 1 on the Hot Country chart. Still riding that wave of success, she triumphed again in 1983 with an iconic duet that remains a favorite decades later. While there's much to admire about the rest of her career no matter what direction you look, 1983 saw Parton truly cement her role as a multi-hyphenate master of music, film, and our hearts.