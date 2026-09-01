Classic Pop Hits With No Known Authors

Some of the most famous and successful singles across the history of late 20th century music have mysterious origins that will probably never be fully explained: Nobody knows who wrote or originated these classic pop hits. From the sometimes-dark 1960s music industry to the messed-up 1990s recording business, commercial music has typically been carefully managed and tracked to ensure that everyone who can claim any kind of a credit on a song gets paid for their troubles, either upfront or in perpetuity via royalties. It's surprising, then, that over the span of contemporary pop music, there are a number of well-known and objectively popular hits that lack a full accounting of the personnel behind them.

These pop songs in question, all of which performed well on at least one major chart in the United States, are all adaptations of pre-existing tunes, ranging from folk songs to spirituals to work songs. They all managed to persist for decades, eventually arranged and covered by modern musicians and transformed into flashy pop hits. But they're all so old that the names of whoever wrote them have been lost to history. Here are some hits by Harry Belafonte, Rednex, and more that don't have an identified songwriter.