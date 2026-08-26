Not Rocky Horror: The 1979 Tim Curry Rock Hit You Forgot About

An actor as well as a formidable singer, Tim Curry was best known for his scene-stealing performances in cult classic movie musicals like "Annie" and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Curry also dabbled in recording outside of the confines of narrative screen musicals, landing on the pop chart just once in 1979 with an overlooked rock 'n' roll novelty. Curry, who died at age 80 on August 25, 2026, released three rock albums in his lifetime in the late 1970s and early 1980s when he was at his most effective as a film star. Album No. 2, "Fearless," hit stores in 1979, the decade's best year for new wave music, and Curry tried to get in on the action.

Unlike on his debut effort, the covers collection "Read My Lips," "Fearless" showcased Curry's songwriting, as he's a credited composer on six of the album's nine tracks. The most prominent of those songs is the A-side closer and commercially issued single "I Do the Rock." It snuck onto the Hot 100 in late 1979, making the beloved Curry just barely a one-hit wonder of the '70s who enjoys respect from younger generations.