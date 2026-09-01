5 Buffalo Springfield Songs That Prove 1966 Was The Best Year Of Their Career

Buffalo Springfield was an incredibly short-lived project compared to their notable influence on rock 'n' roll, only releasing three albums from 1966 to 1968 — and though each year is integral to the band's legacy, it's clear that only one year, 1966, was the best of their career. Originally forming as Buffalo Springfield and playing their first show in '66 show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, the folk rock group consisting of original members Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Richie Furay, Dewey Martin, and Bruce Palmer began recording their first album soon after, which was simply titled "Buffalo Springfield" (a continuing theme for the band, whose '67 album was titled "Buffalo Springfield Again."

Though the band could be categorized as one-hit wonders, each of their three records stand near the top of folk rock in the '60s; their debut album in '66 features both their most iconic tune as well as a consistent level of quality that makes it difficult to narrow down into only five top songs. Honorable mentions include "Hot Dusty Roads" and "Leave," but the five songs of this list prove that 1966 was the best year of Buffalo Springfield, balancing their catchy and poignant protest songs with their fun and easy-to-play-on-repeat love songs. From the band that could truly do it all, these are the five songs that prove 1966 was the best year of Buffalo Springfield's short but sweet career.