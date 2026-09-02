5 Iconic Singles Of The '60s That Sound Even Cooler Today

Though the Rolling Stones may have emerged onto the mid-1960s rock scene looking like a group of respectable, clean-cut young men, it soon became apparent from their music that they harbored a dark streak. "Paint it Black" is the band's 1966 classic, a single that Mick Jagger himself understood reflected the attitude of disgust that disaffected youths felt during that tumultuous decade.

The haunting song seemingly follows a narrator whose love has died — literally or figuratively — who now wants all the color drained from the world. The sinister character tells us that the sight of "girls ... dressed in their summer clothes" makes darkness well up within him, a challenging lyric for a pop song of the day. Underpinned by bassist Bill Wyman playing a strange droning low-end on Hammond organ pedals with his fists, the song takes on an exotic, mysterious tone that mirrors the narrator's alienation from the world around him and pulses with potential danger.

The song sounds as weird and unnerving as it did back then, but has also managed to enter music fans' collective consciousness like few other songs with an intentionally nihilistic tone. A No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit, it has retained a huge amount of cool, having been covered by numerous alternative acts including Echo & the Bunnymen, the Feelies, and the Residents.