5 Folk Rock Songs That Were Way Ahead Of Their Time

No one truly knows the origins of "House of the Rising Sun." The song has been around for at least a century and was first recorded by Clarence "Tom" Ashley in 1933. In 1964, the Animals released their own version of the song. Except, it wasn't pure folk or even folk blues like the versions that came before. It was folk rock, and it really put the musical genre on the map for the first time, having come out the year before Bob Dylan went electric and before the Byrds dropped "Mr. Tambourine Man" — both mentioned later in this list.

To give you an idea of this reimagined folk tune's popularity: Within a week, "House of the Rising Sun" hit No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. In less than a month after getting on the chart, it was at No. 1, where it remained for three weeks. Even today, this version has almost 1.5 billion plays on Spotify, which is massive. And, sure, popularity by itself doesn't make a song ahead of its time, but this particular No. 1 ranking lent legitimacy to the emerging genre of folk rock.

It's also worth noting that frontman Eric Burdon's voice was ahead of its time as well. The rasping, almost blues quality and high, powerful tones in competing lines sound like they came straight from a harder rock era that was still a couple of years away. Some may even say it clashed with the clean cut of the Animals' black-trimmed suites in the "House of the Rising Sun" music video.