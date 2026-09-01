Quote Of The Day By David Bowie: 'I Don't Think We've Even Seen The Tip Of The Iceberg ...'

There aren't many artists who are more unique than David Bowie. Born David Robert Jones in 1947, the Starman spent his entire career playing by his own rules. If you listen to his entire discography, you'll hear folk, rock, glam, ambient, pop, electronic music, and other genres that are completely different from each other. Bowie also collaborated with everyone from Queen to Trent Reznor, further emphasizing his willingness to push boundaries and experiment.

Of course, Bowie's famous looks deserve a mention. Never afraid to be flamboyant and over-the-top, each outfit saw him embrace a persona that aligned with his musical versatility. From Ziggy Stardust to the Thin White Duke, he created a wide range of unique characters to inhabit while still remaining true to himself. Bowie was larger-than-life, and he had the hits to back it up.

David Bowie made several songs that are almost perfect, but he was also known for his wisdom and intellect. For proof of that, look no further than our Quote of the Day, which saw our guy make some bold predictions about the internet before the medium truly took over the world.