Quote Of The Day By Ann Wilson: '... We Didn't Really Take Into Account ...'

Though Ann and Nancy Wilson are the heart of Heart, Ann is the voice. It only took one listen for music producer Mike Flicker at one of Heart's early club gigs to know that he was onto something special. Heart had been on the club circuit for some time by then, before their 1975 debut, "Dreamboat Annie," but they still had to keep at it from there.

With 29 Billboard Hot 100 songs, two No. 1s, four Grammy nominations, some 26 million records sold, nearly 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, and a hit song that proves 1977 was the decade's best year for women in rock, the sisters of Heart have nothing to prove anymore. This wasn't always the case, though. Back in the '70s, as Ann told Yahoo Entertainment in 2017, "You could either be a folk singer or you could be a disco diva, or you could be a secretary or maybe a disc jockey, but there was no room for anything alternative yet." The "alternative" in question was, of course, being a woman in rock.

Nonetheless, with grit, hard work, and natural talent, Heart made it. Nancy had a harder time than Ann proving herself in the music industry, even to Flicker, and remained a criminally underrated guitarist of the '80s no matter her guitar chops. But the two sisters stuck together and got the success they strove for, and that's why Ann Wilson gets our quote of the day.