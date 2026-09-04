Quote Of The Day By Celine Dion: 'I Could've Been Arrested ...'
Given the size of Celine Dion's family, she probably never had to worry about finding an audience. Born in 1968, she was the youngest of 14 children — enough siblings to take over a front-row section at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. But long before her 16-year residency in Las Vegas, Dion performed on a smaller stage, singing alongside her siblings at the family's piano bar in Quebec.
Dion was only 12 years old when talent manager René Angélil heard her tape. He had so much confidence in the young singer that he mortgaged his house to help finance Dion's first album. The risk paid off, professionally and personally, as the two would later marry. Their first kiss reportedly happened as part of a celebration in 1988, when winning the Eurovision Song Contest helped change the course of Dion's life. By the early 1990s, she had broken through to English-speaking audiences on her way to launching huge hits like "The Power of Love" and that song from "Titanic" that will go on and on in our heads. She's earned five Grammy Awards and sold hundreds of millions of records.
But before all the sold-out shows, Dion was just a little girl singing in a piano bar — sometimes with some rather unexpected backup singers joining in. Decades later, that same joy in sharing music with others remains at the heart of her story. And that's what makes Dion a pitch-perfect choice for today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Celine Dion
"Ten years old and I'm in a bar. I could've been arrested. But you know what? The police officers joined and sang with us."
In a 2026 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Celine Dion shared stories about her childhood in Charlemagne, Quebec, where her household operated a piano bar. It truly was a family affair — her mother cooked French fries, her older brothers played piano, and her older sisters sang. And even as a little 10-year-old, Dion sometimes stepped up to perform a few songs, too.
Granted, 10 is a little young for the bar scene (even in Canada, with a lower drinking age). But according to Dion, the police officers who showed up weren't interested in cutting her set short. Instead, they joined in and sang along. Perhaps it was an early glimpse into Dion's lifelong gift, not just for singing, but for drawing people into the moment.
Deeper Meaning of Celine Dion's Quote — Simple Pleasures
Celine Dion's quote isn't just a funny story about dodging the police. It's also a great example of a phrase we've all heard before: "It's the little things in life." Those nights back in the piano bar, it was a little girl singing beautifully, and the police officers appreciated it. They went from being enforcers of the law to human beings swept up in spontaneous joy.
The singer might be able to afford a private jet and her own waterpark, but that doesn't mean she's lost appreciation for those small pleasures in life. In her memoir, "Celine Dion: My Story, My Dream," she writes about noticing the little things, such as the smell of flowers or candlelights at dinner. She held on to that philosophy even through serious health challenges that kept her from performing and after profound personal loss. Following the tragic death of Dion's husband and longtime manager, Dion sat down for an interview with "Good Morning America." When asked if she was ready to find love again, she broadened the idea of love far beyond romance. "Love is not necessarily to marry again," she said. "When I see a rainbow, when I see a sunset, a beautiful dance number, I laugh, I cry, I'm in love."
Dion shares many of these "little things in life' with fans on Instagram. Sometimes they're family moments, like a post about making food together: "Pizza is one thing but making it at home is building memories with the ones you love!" Other times, it's a post about being outside with furry friends: "A little sunshine, some fresh air, and some four-legged company!" And sometimes it's about a moment alone, like a post showing Dion sitting outside with a thermos and the caption: "Finding beauty in the quietest of moments."
The takeaway doesn't have to be complicated — appreciate the small moments and stop long enough to enjoy them. Marvel a little longer. Laugh a little louder. When joy invites you in, follow the example of those police officers in the piano bar and sing along!
More Quotes From Celine Dion
- "I really believe that where there is music, happiness can't be far behind."
- "I don't try to be cool. That's not me."
- "Beauty is inside out. I truly believe that. Makeup is also very empowering ..."
- "I'm honest, and it's not always pretty. Sometimes it's happy things, sometimes it's sad, but it's called life."
- "I love to take leftovers and make them look better."
- "I know that it's possible to experience — even during the worst ordeal, even in pain and fear — great moments of happiness."
- "I believe you should never hide your happiness. It lights up and cheers up the world. To keep it only for yourself is to lose it."
- "I don't think a love story will ever go away."