Quote Of The Day By Celine Dion: 'I Could've Been Arrested ...'

Given the size of Celine Dion's family, she probably never had to worry about finding an audience. Born in 1968, she was the youngest of 14 children — enough siblings to take over a front-row section at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. But long before her 16-year residency in Las Vegas, Dion performed on a smaller stage, singing alongside her siblings at the family's piano bar in Quebec.

Dion was only 12 years old when talent manager René Angélil heard her tape. He had so much confidence in the young singer that he mortgaged his house to help finance Dion's first album. The risk paid off, professionally and personally, as the two would later marry. Their first kiss reportedly happened as part of a celebration in 1988, when winning the Eurovision Song Contest helped change the course of Dion's life. By the early 1990s, she had broken through to English-speaking audiences on her way to launching huge hits like "The Power of Love" and that song from "Titanic" that will go on and on in our heads. She's earned five Grammy Awards and sold hundreds of millions of records.

But before all the sold-out shows, Dion was just a little girl singing in a piano bar — sometimes with some rather unexpected backup singers joining in. Decades later, that same joy in sharing music with others remains at the heart of her story. And that's what makes Dion a pitch-perfect choice for today's quote of the day.