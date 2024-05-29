The Tragedy Of Celine Dion Explained

With the good in life comes the bad, and that's a major thread of the story of Celine Dion. In possession of one of the most powerful, emotive, and distinctive voices in the history of music, Celine Dion is among the bestselling French-singing artists of all time, and one of the most successful English-language pop and adult contemporary performers, too. A teen star in her native Quebec, Dion is among a handful of musicians who became huge stars after they switched genres. She crossed over from stately francophone balladry into English pop, and rocketed to superstardom in the U.S. and beyond in the '90s. She belted out prom, movie, and love songs like "Where Does My Heart Beat Now," "The Power of Love," "Beauty and the Beast," "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," and of course "My Heart Will Go On," from "Titanic."

Dion can express a lot of emotions through her very popular and lucrative musical career, but perhaps more than any other, she can make her voice exude pain. Sadly and tragically, it's a state with which she's all too familiar. The woman with a superhuman voice has endured a lot of very human moments of death, illness, and loss. Here's a look into the tragic side of the life of Celine Dion.