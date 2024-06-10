The Tragic Reason Celine Dion Stopped Performing

Canadian singer Celine Dion is one of the world's most popular musical artists, with 14 studio albums in a row topping the Billboard charts. Though best known for her power ballads — in particular "My Heart Will Go On," the feature song of the 1997 movie "Titanic" which remains one of the best selling singles of all time — Dion has incorporated a wide range of influences into her sprawling discography, and demonstrated her unique vocal dexterity. Her live shows, which include several lucrative world tours, are also acclaimed by fans and critics.

Most singers of Dion's stature continue their careers into old age, continuing to perform their classics with increased vocal maturity. But at the start of 2022 it appeared that Dion's career may be prematurely over in her mid-fifties, as she was forced to cancel a string of North American dates on her Courage World Tour amid reports that she was dealing with ill health. At the time, all that was known of Dion's condition was that she was suffering from muscle spasms, and that her recovery time had taken longer than hoped. She announced further postponements in April.

The news was a blow to fans, as the dates had already been rescheduled once as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. All they could do was wait for updates, but sadly, Dion's condition turned out to me more serious than first thought.