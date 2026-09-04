The 5 Best Songs With Epic Guitar Solos At The Beginning

Most of the major British rock bands that dominated in the late '60s and '70s were students of the blues, but the best among them took that foundation and built something original upon it. Led Zeppelin, for example, injected the genre with their own sinister, almost otherworldly air. Perhaps their best display of bluesmanship is "Since I've Been Loving You" off of "Led Zeppelin III," one of the best albums of 1970). Not only does the song begin with a solo over a minute long, it does so without a single second of preamble. The first notes in the first moments are Jimmy Page improvising an emotive and tense solo over the track's minor blues progression, and it imbues the track with a dark and menacing tone that it maintains throughout.

Similar to a number of Page's solos, the opening of "Since I've Been Loving You" builds gradually towards an elevated, climactic flurry. The first few bars are almost straightforward blues licks but played in the natural minor key instead of the more common pentatonic, giving them a tension that feels anticipatory. And indeed, Page fulfills that anticipation with wailing, high-register bends by the turnaround. During the song's verses, the heavy lifting is done by the organ and Robert Plant's soulful screams. Eventually, Page's guitar inevitably comes back around for another solo, and this one is searing. When "Since I've Been Loving You" finally hits its climax, the whole band has reached and amplified that same taut and unsettling tone that the solo established when the song began.