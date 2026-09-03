Quote Of The Day By Sting: 'Owning A Vineyard Was Never On The Cards ...'

Sting grew up in Wallsend, England, where a local shipyard supported much of his hometown's economy. The people there were blue-collar — working themselves to the bone in a dangerous environment, day in and day out — and Sting knew from a fairly young age that such a life wasn't for him. So, he worked hard to escape that fate.

Having picked up the guitar just after turning double digits, Sting was meant for music. Originally born Gordon Sumner, he got the name "Sting" during his early years of playing in rock bands — thanks to a favorite black-and-yellow sweater – and music is what brought him to fame. However, that fame came after Sting went to college and spent two years teaching at St. Paul's Catholic School. It was a noble venture; just not one that would land him in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The future rock legend played in several bands before he formed the Police with Stewart Copeland and Henri Padovani in 1977, and Andy Summers soon stepped into Padovani's shoes. The band struggled at first but eventually reached worldwide fame, and Sting would remain an active member of the Police until they broke up in 1984. Sting's solo career started the following year and was nearly as lucrative. Over Sting's combined solo projects and time with the Police, he's sold more than 100 million records, won 17 Grammys, and created the musical "The Last Ship." Because of Sting's rise from blue-collar beginnings to these absolute peaks of rock stardom, today's quote of the day is his.