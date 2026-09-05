5 Of The Best Duets That Prove Polar Opposites Can Make Great Music Together

There's something captivating about duets that look like they shouldn't work on paper, only to yield extraordinary results. When we think of the duets of the '60s that cast a spell or the ones that made the '80s magic, there's a certain natural coherence to them. Ozzy Osbourne and Lita Ford teamed up for "Close My Eyes Forever," for example, but both were veterans of the same '80's metal scene. For that reason, the oddball pairings are all the more fascinating. We expect train wrecks, but instead get transcendence, and we're going to look at five such examples.

We expect a shred guitar master like Steve Vai to sound great alongside stylistic brethren like Joe Satriani, but Nelly Furtado is another story. And of course, we know Eminem can throw down some great back-and-forth with Dr. Dre, but what about Elton John? These are the duets that raise an eyebrow when proposed but go together remarkably well in practice. Some are studio recordings, others were one-off live performances, but all of them stand in utter defiance of the skeptical eyebrows they raise.