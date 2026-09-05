Quote Of The Day By Annie Lennox: 'When I Lost My First Baby ...'

Known as much for her tireless activism as her music, Scottish singer-songwriter Annie Lennox has always charted her own path throughout her life and career. A lover of music as a child, she dropped out of London's Royal Academy of Music – much to her parents' dismay — a decision that led to a fateful encounter with Dave Stewart in 1975. Together, they would form a lesser-known band called the Tourists, followed by the Eurythmics, scoring a slew of hits including "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" and "Here Comes the Rain Again."

When Lennox and Stewart parted ways in 1990, she went on to build a hugely successful solo career, winning multiple Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar. At the same time, Lennox put issues such as AIDS research and human rights in the spotlight, and in 2008 she founded The Circle, a women-led organization fighting gender-based violence. In 2022, Lennox and Stewart — as the Eurythmics — were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, alongside the legendary Dolly Parton, who died in August 2026. Amid all her success, Lennox has witnessed the sharp end of life, and that's why she's today's quote of the day.