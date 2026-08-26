Rockers React To Dolly Parton's Death At 80
Whether you knew her as the "Book Lady," the country music icon, or Hannah Montana's "fairy godmother," Dolly Parton's light touched millions of people across borders and genres. The legendary songwriter and philanthropist died on August 25, 2026, and the outpouring of tributes from contemporaries, disciples, fans, and friends truly exemplifies how beloved the "9 to 5" singer was.
Naturally, the country and pop music community has been forever shaped by Parton, but those genres are not the only ones mourning the loss of an icon. The "Love is Like a Butterfly" singer fostered strong connections with numerous rock stars over the years – even being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, despite Parton's initial refusal. She showed off her appreciation for the genre in her 2023 album "Rockstar," covering several iconic tracks such as the Beatles' "Let It Be," the Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts' "I Hate Myself For Loving You."
As much as she showed off her love for rock 'n' roll, the genre's icons have certainly showcased just how reciprocated that love was. Parton may have died, but her sense of humor, love of her community, dazzling beauty, and heart of gold are clearly what her peers and fans alike will always remember. Here are some of the rockers who have shared their heartwarming memories of the late, great icon.
Paul McCartney recalled his first time meeting Dolly Parton
In an Instagram tribute to Dolly Parton, the Beatles' bassist, singer, and songwriter Paul McCartney recalled some sweet photos and a fond memory of his first time meeting the country music star in Nashville. He described her as "... so bubbly and full of life it is difficult to take in the news that she has passed." He ended his message of admiration by saying, "Thanks Dolly for the beautiful music you gave me and the whole world. We will always love you, god bless and rest in peace. You were the best."
Mick Jagger will miss Dolly Parton dearly
The Rolling Stones' front man Mick Jagger may be a cultural icon in his own right, but he's not shy about expressing his admiration for other artists. In an Instagram tribute to Dolly Parton, Jagger posted a glamorous shot of the star, as well as a photo of the two of them hugging backstage in May 1977. His caption read, "What a wonderful songwriter and singer Dolly was. She brought so many people together, we will all miss her so much."
Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons send Dolly Parton lots of love
Several iconic rock stars have claimed not to love Kiss, but Dolly Parton was certainly not one of them. Both Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of the group took to their X accounts to honor the late country singer. Stanley shared, "Dolly was kind, had immeasurable serious talents and yet could joke about herself joyously. A ray of sunshine is gone. Thank you Dolly, " and Simmons recalled, "She was a sweet and kind soul and I'm proud to say I knew her. And I witnessed she always took time to stop and greet anyone around her. There will never be another Dolly."
Mötley Crüe commemorated their iconic Dölly Crüe collab
The Hollywood glam rock band Mötley Crüe may be a far cry from what most Dolly Parton fans would typically listen to, but Parton had a knack for bringing worlds together. Both forces came together to reimagine the band's 1985 hit "Home Sweet Home" in 2025, with the proceeds going to Covenant House — a nonprofit that helps homeless youth gain access to meals and secure shelter. The band shared a reel on Instagram commemorating their collaboration, lamenting, "Working with Dolly on 'Home Sweet Home' was one of the true highlights of our career."
Sheryl Crow wrote Dolly Parton a beautiful message
"If It Makes You Happy" singer Sheryl Crow shared a sweet memory of her and Dolly Parton together in a post on Instagram, including a heartfelt message of mourning. Although she did clarify that "I did not know her well but I loved her like family ... we all did," it makes sense that a woman who was able to walk through so many doors because of Parton's career would feel the supreme loss regardless. She added, "I will miss knowing she is on the planet but she will never be far away."
Elton John loved Dolly Parton just as much as she loved him
In a 2022 interview with Today, Dolly Parton listed Elton John as one of the celebrities who still left her starstruck. It seems that her longtime collaborator and friend returns the sentiment, with John posting a tribute on Instagram in mourning of his friend. The "Crocodile Rock" singer shared, "Shocked and devastated to hear of Dolly's passing. A giant of an artist – unique and irreplaceable, with the kindest heart x."