Rockers React To Dolly Parton's Death At 80

Whether you knew her as the "Book Lady," the country music icon, or Hannah Montana's "fairy godmother," Dolly Parton's light touched millions of people across borders and genres. The legendary songwriter and philanthropist died on August 25, 2026, and the outpouring of tributes from contemporaries, disciples, fans, and friends truly exemplifies how beloved the "9 to 5" singer was.

Naturally, the country and pop music community has been forever shaped by Parton, but those genres are not the only ones mourning the loss of an icon. The "Love is Like a Butterfly" singer fostered strong connections with numerous rock stars over the years – even being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, despite Parton's initial refusal. She showed off her appreciation for the genre in her 2023 album "Rockstar," covering several iconic tracks such as the Beatles' "Let It Be," the Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts' "I Hate Myself For Loving You."

As much as she showed off her love for rock 'n' roll, the genre's icons have certainly showcased just how reciprocated that love was. Parton may have died, but her sense of humor, love of her community, dazzling beauty, and heart of gold are clearly what her peers and fans alike will always remember. Here are some of the rockers who have shared their heartwarming memories of the late, great icon.