5 Unfinished Songs That Prove A Demo Doesn't Need A Final Cut To Hit Hard
Demos and bootleg recordings are nearly synonymous with classic rock 'n' roll, from Bob Dylan to the Grateful Dead, and though the final version of a song is typically chosen by the artist and label for a reason, some demos have a special punch to them that elevates them from their final, polished counterparts. Here, we're going to look at demos that are so good, they outshine the final versions.
A quality demo, especially in the folk rock context which summarizes the entries in this list, has a raw quality to it — whether from a stripped-back instrumental, or a singer letting loose on vocals — that makes it stick. Even more important is a distinct difference, either in style or in delivery, from its other version or versions that makes the unpolished quality worth the listen every time.
The demos in this list were all released by their respective artists in a fuller version after the takes that we'll discuss, and they separate themselves from these versions with emotion and performances that make them nearly another song entirely to their official editions. We'll hear from the likes of folk rock legends including Neil Young and George Harrison, as well as fleeting icons like Tim Buckley. These five songs are the best of what classic demos can sound like, showcasing the artists who made them in the fullest showcase of their talent, both as songwriters and singers.
When I Paint My Masterpiece — Demo
Bob Dylan's discography has become known for its unreleased music more than almost any other artist, with his "Bootleg Series" showcasing hundreds of previously unreleased songs. One such song is "When I Paint My Masterpiece — Demo" from the 2013 release "Another Self Portrait," the 10th volume of the series. The song itself was first released in 1971 by The Band, and soon after an original version was included on "Bob Dylan's Greatest Hits Vol. II." But nothing quite measures up to this demo, which features only Dylan's voice and a sparkling piano.
"When I Paint My Masterpiece" is one of Dylan's most self-reflective songs, meditating on the disillusionment of chasing the next great thing, the masterpiece, as he narrates a journey across Europe: "Oh, the streets of Rome are filled with rubble / Ancient footprints are everywhere / You can almost think that you're seeing double / On a cold, dark night on the Spanish Stairs." His voice is incredibly powerful in its full focus of the song, and the stark difference of a simple instrumental allows this version of the song to connect in a more moving way than its rock counterpart. This demo of "When I Paint My Masterpiece" allows the song to be a true ballad, and the rawness and at times, first-draft lyrics make the message hit even harder.
Song to the Siren — Take 7
First written in 1967 with poet Larry Beckett, this mesmerizing Tim Buckley tune wasn't first released until a few years later and never reached his expectation, but one of its demo takes has now become the definitive version. "Song to the Siren — Take 7," released in 1999 on the demo album "Works In Progress," has become even Buckley's most popular song, surpassing even his other final releases, with today's fans enjoying it to the tune of over 26 million streams on Spotify alone.
The track tells a haunting tale through the mythological story of the sirens, where Buckley's voice is otherworldly and pensive. Lyrically, it's heartbreaking and cutting, hitting as hard as just about any singer-songwriter track from this era: "Long afloat on shipless oceans / I did all my best to smile / 'Til your singing eyes and fingers / Drew me loving to your isle / And you sang: / 'Sail to me, Sail to me / Let me enfold you / Here I am, Here I am / Waiting to hold you.'" This version of "Song to the Siren" far surpasses its 1970 release, as Buckley's eerie but enchanting voice in this gorgeous performance perfectly matches the siren's song he alludes to.
Powderfinger
Multiple Neil Young demos were released in 2017 on the album "Hitchhiker," and this classic song made for true Neil Young fans takes on a new life in its acoustic recording. "Powderfinger" was originally released on the 1979 album "Rust Never Sleeps," and has been renowned by Rolling Stone as one of the top 500 songs of all time. The demo version of "Powderfinger" undoubtedly feels more lively than its 1979 counterpart, with Young's vocals and guitar noticeably clearer and more striking than its larger, rock 'n' roll counterpart. The official release is still, of course, incredibly good, but this demo brings a new flavor to the classic song.
The demo recording adds a further tragedy to the compelling lyric, which Young in rich detail: "Daddy's rifle in my hand felt reassurin' / He told me, 'Red means run, son; numbers add up to nothin' / But when the first shot hit the dock, I saw it comin' / Raised my rifle to my eye / Never stopped to wonder why / Then I saw black and my face splashed in the sky." "Powderfinger" feels at its most natural in this acoustic recording, with its grit and heartbreak reflecting the tone of the song's content, hitting hard and proving a final cut sometimes isn't needed for excellence.
I'm Sticking With You Demo — Take 2
Unreleased until 1985 on the outtake "VU" album, this Velvet Underground song from the band's heyday finds its best footing on a take released in 2022 with a different, but certainly memorable, vocalist. On the final outtake version of "I'm Sticking With You," Maureen Tucker sings the entirety of the song, but there's something about the vocals of Lou Reed on this demo that takes the song to another level. "I'm Sticking With You — Demo — Take 2" only clocks in at a minute and 50 seconds, featuring Reed's vocals and his acoustic guitar playing.
It's a cute and simple song, expressing the extent of a love through childlike and serious allusions alike: "So I'm sticking with you / 'Cause I'm made out of glue / Anything that you might do / I'm gonna do too / Moon people flying to the stratosphere / Soldiers fighting with the Cong / But with you by my side, I can do anything / When we swing, we hang past right and wrong." At the end of the song, Reed even calls for a fade out mid-lyric, making this about as raw a demo as can be listenable. Still, there's an unmistakable magic to be had in this casual performance, as Reed brings "I'm Sticking with You" to what feels like its full potential as a singalong acoustic tune.
Run of the Mill Demo
Though a grandly produced version of this track appeared on George Harrison's legendary 1970 album "All Things Must Pass," this stark acoustic version feels like another song entirely, and cuts even harder despite its less than two-minute runtime. Beginning with Harrison titling the song into the recorder, "Run of the Mill — Demo" features some of his most expressive singing, backed only by his warm and groovy acoustic guitar playing. The demo was released in 2011 on the album "Early Takes, Vol. 1," a short record (for demo album standards) full of a number of compelling recordings.
"Run of the Mill" employs classic Harrison songwriting, relatable to some degree for just about any listener, with melodies that make each line an addicting listen: "Everyone has choice / When to or not to raise their voices / It's you that decides / Which way you will turn / While feeling that our love's not your concern / It's you that decides / No one around you / Will carry the blame for you / No one around you / Will love you today and throw it all away." Harrison is also clearly having fun during the recording, letting his voice flow naturally and expressively in the song's waving melodies. "Run of the Mill — Demo" has a profound magic to it that lounges in the raw talent of George Harrison, and though it isn't a heartbreaking tune, it's a lush, hard-hitting track.