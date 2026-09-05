5 Classic Albums That Define Yacht Rock

Among rock genres, the origin of "yacht rock" is by far the strangest. Devised by comedians JD Ryznar, Hunter D. Stair, and Lane Farnham, it's the first and only term for a musical subgenre to come from a mockumentary web series. Running from 2005 to 2010, the term crystallized over 20 years after the dominance of the music it denoted had faded. Yet, it perfectly captures the unique smooth, R&B-inflected soft rock that sailed (mostly) from California to take the charts by storm from the mid-'70s to early '80s. Albums by the Doobie Brothers, Kenny Loggins, and their cohort became the wind in the sails of a musical movement they never knew they were part of.

Not all soft rock from this time is yacht rock. In the series and the press, Ryznar has insisted that Jimmy Buffett, for instance, isn't. "There's no soul in there," he told Rolling Stone. But as laid out on definitive albums like "Toto IV" and "Minute By Minute," the yacht sound features melodic and harmonic complexity, sophisticated arrangements, slick production, and a little sappiness. It was destined to captivate generations of dads. "You know, like Michael McDonald is singing background vocals and like there's guys on boats on the covers," Ryzner added. "It feels like you're on a yacht listening to it."

We know what he's talking about. But if you don't, these five classic albums should clear things up. As you set sail on your yacht rock voyage, these are the genre's wind, sails, and ships — its definitive cuts.