5 Of The Biggest Band Rivalries In Rock History

Musicians not getting along with each other? That's a tale as old as time, and there are countless accounts of bandmates who hate each other. Thus, it should come as no surprise that there are entire bands who've been known to stand on opposite sides of the fence, eyeing each other head to toe with visible disgust. And as with any other sort of public drama, these clashes have fascinated fans and the media alike, with every statement, gesture, or passive-aggressive song lyric being meticulously documented and analyzed.

Rock bands have found themselves at odds with one another for a variety of reasons. Some conflicts were speculated to be manufactured publicity stunts — not entirely without a grain of truth, but mostly designed to generate as much buzz for the bands as possible. However, a fair few of these band brawls were (or are) rooted in genuine animosity — think Oasis and Blur — whether because of an off-hand comment in an unguarded interview, a joke taken too far, or just plain old professional jealousy. Sadly, sometimes the clashing bands started out with warm feelings toward each other, only for things to turn ugly in record (pun intended) time. Without further ado, here are five of the most infamous examples of rock band rivalries in music history.