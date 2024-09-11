Stars Who Can't Stand Oasis

It's no secret that Oasis is musically indebted to the Beatles, the consensus greatest band of all time, to an even greater extent than — well, pretty much all rock bands. There are Beatles references aplenty to be found in their tunes — references that tend toward the overt, and that usually consist of simply dropping the titles of Beatles songs such as "Fool on the Hill" and "Yellow Submarine" into their lyrics. They've also commented on the similarity directly, unfortunately, with Noel famously telling MTV in 1996 that Oasis were bigger than the Beatles (a remark that he has since walked back, saying he was high at the time) and Liam telling Little White Lies in 2016 that Oasis "did in three years [what] took the Beatles eight."

It may not surprise you to learn that Sir Paul McCartney was never much for these comparisons. In 1997, at the height of Oasis' success, McCartney flatly stated that they were "derivative and they think too much of themselves. They mean nothing to me" (via Irish Times). McCartney revisited the subject in a 2016 interview with Q Magazine. "I thought the biggest mistake they made was when they said 'We're going to be bigger than The Beatles.'" he said. "So many people have said that, and it's the kiss of death ... The minute you say it, everything you do from then on is going to be looked at in the light of that statement."