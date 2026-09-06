Quote Of The Day By Bryan Adams: 'I Knew It Was A Good Song ...'
Bryan Adams' journey from ambitious talent to global chart-topper is worthy of its own song — or movie. Born in Ontario, Canada, in 1959, Adams' interest in music exploded after his globe-trotting family finally put down roots in Vancouver, where he joined a local glam rock outfit known as Sweeney Todd by 16, and teamed up with songwriter Jim Vallance at 18.
Adams and Vallance achieved a musical synergy and partnership that transformed the former into a bona fide solo sensation, although Adams admits one of his biggest career regrets is not having the self-belief in his own ability to release more records in the '80s. It didn't seem to matter too much, though, since he still scored four Billboard Hot 100 hits and a Grammy Award. More importantly, he created a catalog of songs that have defined generations and continue to live on in pop culture, one of the most notable being "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You."
If anything, Adams' career is a lesson in intuition and trusting one's gut that the universe will guide the way, and that's the reason he's today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Bryan Adams
"I knew it was a good song right away. I feel great about that song, it's one of the reasons I'm still out there. It's always worked live, so I enjoy singing it."
Bryan Adams told this to Classic Pop in 2019, revealing how "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You" — a Billboard hit written for the movie "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves" — only took 45 minutes to pen.
While most of us would struggle to make a cup of coffee and breakfast in that time, Adams created a song that spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Deeper Meaning of Bryan Adams' Quote — Intuition
Some musicians spend months and years on a song, while others dedicate minutes. The success of "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You," as well as the surprising amount of time it took for Bryan Adams to write his biggest hit, proves that there's no clear formula here; it's all about intuition. If it feels right, it is right, and the fact that it's still a staple of Bryan Adams' setlist decades after its release is a testament to this.
Interestingly, the song came at the right time in Adams' career in 1991. As the musician confessed in the same Classic Pop interview, he second-guessed himself too much in the decade preceding this. "I should have put out more albums," he said. "I had enough songs to do it, but for some reason I was quite precious about it. I was going, 'Not good enough ... Not good enough' when I should have put everything out."
This is something that everybody can learn from. Too often we don't trust our own intuition and question ourselves at every step, thinking of reasons to not do something. Sometimes, it's all about taking the leap and trusting that everything will work out in the end. Who knows, it may turn out better than anybody could have imagined.
More Quotes From Bryan Adams
- "I think you need more than tenacity to make it as a musician. You need a good sense of humor as you watch everyone rip you off!"
- "It's taken me years to get to this point now, but I'm quite happy I've got there."
- "I think the mark of a great song, photo or a painting is something you can remember. It's kind of that simple."
- "I like the idea of waking up every day and making something beautiful, whether it be music or photography. I like the idea of starting with nothing and at the end of the day having something really nice to look at."
- "I know a few more guitar chords than I did a few decades ago, but generally things are pretty much the same, except I tend to power snooze more than I used to."
- "But when you're in deep and when you're in the trenches, you don't know what's over the top until you look, and you don't look over the top until you're sure the smoke has cleared."
- "There's a real joy in working with other people to create new music or new photos or a new film soundtrack or whatever it is that I'm working on. That inspiration is what gets me going every day."
- "What drives you isn't the past; what drives you is the future and what you're creating next."