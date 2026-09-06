Quote Of The Day By Bryan Adams: 'I Knew It Was A Good Song ...'

Bryan Adams' journey from ambitious talent to global chart-topper is worthy of its own song — or movie. Born in Ontario, Canada, in 1959, Adams' interest in music exploded after his globe-trotting family finally put down roots in Vancouver, where he joined a local glam rock outfit known as Sweeney Todd by 16, and teamed up with songwriter Jim Vallance at 18.

Adams and Vallance achieved a musical synergy and partnership that transformed the former into a bona fide solo sensation, although Adams admits one of his biggest career regrets is not having the self-belief in his own ability to release more records in the '80s. It didn't seem to matter too much, though, since he still scored four Billboard Hot 100 hits and a Grammy Award. More importantly, he created a catalog of songs that have defined generations and continue to live on in pop culture, one of the most notable being "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You."

If anything, Adams' career is a lesson in intuition and trusting one's gut that the universe will guide the way, and that's the reason he's today's quote of the day.