5 Folk Rock Hits That Time Forgot

Back in the '60s and '70s, folk rock meant big business, with acts like Cat Stevens, Neil Young, and Joni Mitchell becoming some of the bestselling artists of the era. But while their discographies and those of many other artists continue to find a decent listenership in the 21st century, many other hit songs — like the ones we'll be covering — have largely been forgotten despite enjoying a degree of success back in the day.

For this article, we've dug through the archives of the '60s and '70s folk rock boom to uncover one-time hits that unfortunately have not managed to retain their place in the collective consciousness of today's music listeners — but which we believe certainly deserve revisiting, even if it's just for the sake of curiosity. But we're sure you'll agree these songs by now-neglected artists such as the Rose Garden, Pozo-Seco Singers, and even better-remembered musicians such as Melanie, show for themselves why they were once beloved singles, and that perhaps there is an element of luck involved in whether a song comes to be considered timeless or not. Each of these tracks once made it onto the Billboard Hot 100; see if any of them jog your memory.