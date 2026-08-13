Forgotten American Bands That Chased The British Invasion — And Won Big On The Charts

One of the first and few rock stars with his name in the band who didn't stand at the front of the stage and play guitar, Gary Lewis sang lead for his band, the Playboys, from behind a drum kit. Put together by a Los Angeles-raised musician when he was a teenager, Gary Lewis and the Playboys delighted crowds with a regular performance gig at Disneyland in the summer of 1964. And thanks to some connections from the singing drummer's father — superstar comic actor Jerry Lewis — the group was in the studio with a record deal by the end of the year.

Among the first of the American Beatles bands to get going, Gary Lewis and the Playboys were a legitimate pop sensation all throughout 1965. They became mega-successful off their first single ever when "This Diamond Ring" rocketed to No. 1. Subsequent releases, "Count Me In," "Save Your Heart For Me," "Everybody Loves a Clown," and "She's Just My Style," all found a home in the Top 5. The band put out a dozen Top 40 singles by the summer of 1968, by which time younger music fans had moved on to other late-breaking forms of rock 'n' roll.