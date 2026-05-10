5 Songs That Prove 1971 Was The Best Year For High School Hits

At its inception in the mid-'50s, rock 'n' roll was geared toward teenage audiences, and by 1971, artists were still writing songs that would resonate with people in high school. To hear those hits today likely brings back memories for those who were still working toward their diplomas back then, but even if you were born decades after the release of songs like David Bowie's "Changes" or Don McLean's "American Pie," the songs on this list are still likely relatable to your teen sensibilities.

High school is a time of exploration, rebellion, and finding your identity. For some, it can also be our earliest experiences with romantic situations. These songs delve into those themes, but also into the loss of innocence teens experienced, which by 1971, was reflected in songs that were less of the bubble-gum variety that was more common in the '50s and early '60s. By the beginning of the '70s, young people had experienced recent tumultuous times, including the Vietnam War and ongoing civil unrest, multiple assassinations of prominent leaders, and the rise of drug culture. The music reflected the times, which often meant non-conformity to social norms.

Three Dog Night's "Never Been to Spain" taps into the yearning for exploration, while The Who's "Baba O'Riley" was originally written as a reaction to the strung-out teens at Woodstock, yet the youth embraced the lyrics "teenage wasteland" as a badge of honor. And then there was Melanie's "Brand New Key," which is the kind of song you can read into, but it's also just the kind of light and silly song that high schoolers may have needed.