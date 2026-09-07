4 Best Female Duets Of The '70s

There's something wonderful about a well-sung duet, since listeners get treated to two strong vocal performances for the price of one. There have certainly been some top-notch duets by male singers throughout music history, as well as classic songs sung by a male and female vocalist. However, having two female singers share a song is rarer, possibly due to that old boys' club mentality that's been associated with some record execs, and we've chosen the four best female duets of the 1970s.

We singled out these songs because they showcase some of the characteristics of an extraordinary duet: Two highly skilled singers who've mastered the required balance of power and restraint in their voices, so each vocal performance can be highlighted. The four songs that we've chosen also display flawless harmonizing, which requires using another skill set, since it's safe to say that each singer on this list — such as Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt — sang more solo songs than duets.

If one is a singer and thinking about teaming with another vocalist, all of these songs can be used as perfect examples of just how a high-quality duet should sound. Everyday music fans can also benefit from these classics by sitting back and being treated to some true artistry.