The 5 Longest No. 1 Song Streaks In Classic Rock Music History

The period stretching from the late 1960s through the early 1980s (or early '90s depending on who you ask), is what, in retrospect, we've come to call the classic rock era, and not only did the relatively loud and heavy guitar-toting acts of the day make foundational music, but they made hard rock into pop. Every so often, one of those gems would ascend to the No. 1 position on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, and then refuse to budge. Record store customers and radio listeners couldn't get enough of what were obviously instant classic rock classics, and they collectively ensured they stayed entrenched at the top of the pop list for long periods of time — several weeks or even months.

Most of the songs that have spent a significant amount of time as the No. 1 hit in the country come from the worlds of pop, R&B, or hip-hop. But back when rock ruled in the '60s, '70s, and early '80s, it took a lot to dislodge them. These are the classic rock songs — from the Beatles, Three Dog Night, Joan Jett, and more — that spent the most time at No. 1.