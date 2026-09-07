The 5 Best Duets Between Female Rockers

It's impossible to overstate the momentousness of a collaboration between Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell in 1975, at the height of both women's popularity, prestige, and sway over the folk music landscape. As if its sheer historical scale weren't big enough, "Dida" is even more extraordinary for how counterintuitive it is as a meeting spot between these two specific artists: Unusually for Baez, it's an original song penned by her — yet, unusually for poet laureate Mitchell, it's a lyricless number made up entirely of singsong. In other words, "Dida" provides an excellent opportunity to cherish Baez's underrated prowess as a composer and melodist, and to focus on the enrapturing power of Mitchell's voice in pure, non-verbal form.

Originally recorded solo by Baez for her 1974 Spanish-language album "Gracias a la Vida," on which it acted as a melancholy pause for contemplation amid songs of protest against Augusto Pinochet's rule in Chile, "Dida" had the kind of clear, flexible melody that could fit any number of moods. And so, on her 16th studio LP "Diamonds & Rust," Baez called in Mitchell to help rework "Dida" into a sunny, richly produced folk rock hymn to perseverance and rebirth.

Like the original, the lyrics to the duet version of "Dida" consist of nothing but the two titular syllables, elongated and repeated by Baez and Mitchell with the effortless improvisational flair of a two-piece jazz band. The way their voices braid together along the song's mellifluous "da da da" lines is nothing short of magical — like witnessing mighty forces of nature cohere into a shimmering rainbow.