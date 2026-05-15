Bands That Quit Just As They Were Making It Big

Breaking up is hard to do, but it's even harder to time, especially for a band nipping at the possibility of fame. Give up too late, and you've wasted time and patience on a project that wasn't going to make you all stars; give up too soon, and you'll never know if one more year or even one more month of the grind could have made you the next big thing.

Some bands manage to snag the weird distinction of breaking up near the top of their game, calling it quits just as, or right before, mainstream success and the money and perks that come with it come knocking. Sometimes the cruel economics of the music business make the situation unworkable, sometimes big personalities clash in the pressure cooker of the recording studio, and sometimes a group (or the person fronting it) looks around and simply says, "You know what, we're good." From Cream's implosion to an abrupt career change for the New Radicals' front man, whatever the cause, these breakups at the crest of fame captivate fans, particularly those of us who still hope against hope for another Fugees album.