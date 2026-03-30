'70s Rock Icons Who Walked Away From Their Careers

For many people, the rock 'n' roll lifestyle is the stuff of legend. Creative fulfillment, adoration, wealth, and wanton hedonism — it's a seductive combination that has seen generations of young people pursue their dreams of becoming a rock star, but for some, the reality of that dream proved to be too much to continue. Most of those who found themselves at rock's top table back in the 1970s attempted to stay there with ongoing tours and new releases over decades-long careers. However, there are some icons who walked away from their rock-god lifestyles even when there was still a receptive audience.

Here are 11 examples of rock musicians who turned away from the genre that made them famous. In some cases, these figures have left behind rock careers to explore other, more niche forms of music or other art forms altogether. Others, meanwhile, found themselves abandoning rock for personal reasons that prevented them from continuing to make great music, or meant that maintaining a rock star lifestyle was, believe it or not, no longer a priority.