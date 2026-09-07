One Of The Most Covered Folk Gospel Songs Has No Known Author

Forging a path through history, crossing regions and genres, "Wayfaring Stranger" has been passed down for generations and has become a standard. This is no doubt in part because of its haunting melody and evocative, even bleak lyrics, which focus on finding salvation. The song's narrator is alone and far from home, and desperate to rejoin their family in the afterlife. Compelling as it has become in folk, country, bluegrass, and gospel music, and as much as it has been covered, this traditional tune has no known author.

"Wayfaring Stranger" has been traced to Appalachia in the 1780s or early 1800s, but beyond that it gets murky. One theory is that it was an African American Spiritual: the imagery of crossing the Jordan River perhaps being a musical reference to escaped enslaved people's journey to freedom. Alternatively, it may have roots in a German hymn ("Ich bin ein Gast auf Erden"), while others trace it to the Melungeon, a historically mixed-race group that lived in isolated Appalachian communities. In the Civil War era, it was called the "Libby Hymn" because it was believed that a Union soldier had scribbled the lyrics onto the wall of the infamously harsh Libby Confederate prison.

Regardless of who wrote it and where it's from, it's one of the most covered folk songs out there, running into the hundreds. The list of musicians who've recorded it is impressive and long, from Joan Baez to Jack White and even Ed Sheeran, yet each has made the struggle and hope portrayed in the song their own.