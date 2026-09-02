1977 Folk-Rock Song, Recorded On A Moving Tour Bus, Is Still A Road-Worn Classic 49 Years Later

Folks who've recorded music know how precise everything has to be. The perfect equipment, settings, software, soundproof room, the crispest guitar strings, and the most well-rested voice: The goal is to make a gold-standard version of a song. Even live albums have to contain the best versions of songs. That is, unless you were Jackson Browne in 1977, who recorded "Nothing But Time" on his band's Continental Silver Eagle tour bus. While it was moving, no less.

We really don't know how Browne, his band, producers, techs, etc., pulled off "Nothing But Time" on a moving bus, which by all accounts should have made the recording sound like trash; but they did, cardboard-box bass drum and all. At the time of recording, he and his band were dazed and exhausted, wrecked from touring, and apparently somewhere on the highway headed out of New Jersey (as opposed to the song's lyrics about heading to New Jersey). Browne himself had been recently widowed and become a single father. We don't know about any of the song's bottles of wine and white lines, but even without those additives, "Nothing But Time's" lyrics paint a grim picture of life on the road, far grimmer than its upbeat sound indicates.

This road-worn classic was released on 1977's aptly named "Running on Empty," a live album with a risky and unique premise, even riskier and more unique than recording one of its tracks on a moving tour bus: it featured songs not featured elsewhere. The album was Browne's biggest hit and sold over 7.7 million copies.