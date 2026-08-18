Jackson Browne's 1972 Breakthrough Hit Features 2 Rock Legends Hidden In Plain Sight

Jackson Browne released his debut album in 1972, with "Doctor My Eyes" as the first single. It climbed to No. 8 on the Billboard chart in May of that year, the first of many Hot 100 hits to come. The track was originally written on his grandfather's old piano, but during the writing process, Browne got an eye infection and had to go to the doctor, hence the song name. However, he told the WSJ that as he composed the lyrics, "The eye issue became a metaphor for lost innocence and for having seen too much." He wrote: "Doctor, my eyes have seen the years / And the slow parade of fears, without crying / Now I want to understand / I have done all that I could / To see the evil and the good without hiding / You must help me if you can."

It was that kind of creative vision that likely made the late David Crosby a fan. In 1970, Crosby sang Browne's praises, telling Rolling Stone, "I think Jackson Browne is one of the probably 10 best songwriters around, maybe ... The cat just sings rings around most people, and he's got songs that'll make your hair stand on end. He's incredible." As for Nash's part, as Browne told it to the WSJ, it was Nash's idea to contribute his vocals to "Doctor My Eyes" when they were deciding if it would be a good song to release as a single. "Graham said it might be — if he added a high harmony vocal," Browne recalled. The rest of the song came together with the help of various musicians that Browne knew, but with the name recognition of Crosby and Nash, Browne said, "that pretty much put me on the map," per Route Magazine.