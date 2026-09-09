The Best Vinyl Record Player Setups For Beginners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

So you want to get into vinyl, huh? It's definitely a lot more complicated than unlocking your phone and tapping the arrow icon in Spotify, but not impossibly so. Beginner-friendly vinyl setups exist that cover all the bases of what a music lover actually needs.

If you imagine what kind of setup you need to play vinyl, you might picture something resembling a shrine with a little stand containing shelf space, a turntable on top of that, some speakers to the side, and so forth. This is basically accurate. You've got to choose a turntable that's good enough for your needs and doesn't break the bank — preferable lower maintenance direct-drive turntables, the kind that music lovers had in the '70s. You need multiple speakers for stereo sound, spaced properly apart, which these days might be Bluetooth compatible. The size of your stand is important, too, not only to hold the turntable but to properly store a growing record collection (vertically, not horizontally). Overall quality of sound is obviously important, as is the complexity of your setup; there's no need for beginners to go overboard in either respect.

Beyond these general guidelines, there's a mountain of specific gear to choose from. We can't cover every possibility, because you can mix and match components as you like. But we can recommend four overall setups that range from most affordable and least complex to least affordable and most complex, including several specific options for each.