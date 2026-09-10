The 5 Longest Rock Songs Of The '70s Actually Worth The Runtime

You'd be surprised how many songs from the album-rock era are epically long, and they're not all good. That said, some of the longest rock songs of the '70s are actually worth the runtime. We've found the best in storytelling and energetic riffs that will keep you listening as the clock ticks well past the radio threshold.

The songs you'll find here are a far cry from the shortest hits of the '70s. When we say they're long, we mean it. Our shortest pick on this list is "Terrapin Station Medley" by the Grateful Dead at over 16 minutes, so you might want to clear your schedule for an evening of musical experiences.

Where cult favorites in the vein of "Echoes" by Pink Floyd run over the 23-minute mark, they tend to have sparse lyrics and rely heavily on ambient atmosphere, and since they're not everyone's cup of tea, they didn't make the cut. Likewise, there are handfuls of awesome 10-minute songs that simply lost out because they weren't as long as other tracks that were just as epic. Let's face it: It's a lot easier to be "worth the runtime" at 10 minutes than it is at 40 minutes.

So, let's get to the list, shall we? Here are the five longest rock songs of the '70s that are actually worth the runtime, listed from shortest to longest.