This Powerful 1984 Pop No. 1, Initially Rejected By Tina Turner, Topped The Charts 42 Years Ago Today

In 1984, Tina Turner pulled off one of the most sensational comebacks in music history, starting with the song "What's Love Got to Do With It." Originally revered as the main vocalist of the husband-and-wife R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner in the '60s and early '70s, the iconic raspy-voiced chanteuse separated from Ike and launched into a full-time solo career in 1976, but the first few albums and singles of this new era didn't make much of a mainstream splash. After both 1978's "Rough" and 1979's disco-inflected "Love Explosion" failed to chart at all in the U.S., Turner was dropped by United Artists and dismissed by many as a relic, her ongoing hotel and nightclub shows written off by music journalists as the work of a nostalgia act.

Then, something shifted. Following a new deal with Capitol Records in 1983, Turner released a cover of Al Green's "Let's Stay Together" that rescued her career and allowed her to get to work on a new studio album. Recorded over two weeks and released in May 1984, "Private Dancer" re-introduced the 44-year-old Turner not as the torch-bearer of a nostalgic musical past, but as the pop rock star of the future. Its most successful single, "What's Love Got to Do with It," climbed steadily in the charts over the course of the year and eventually reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 1984. It was the first and only Tina Turner song to earn that particular distinction, years into what most commentators had dubbed an irrevocable and inescapable commercial twilight for a midcentury singer already in her 40s. And it completely rewrote the rulebook for pop stardom.