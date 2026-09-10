5 Talking Heads Songs That Prove 1980 Was The Best Year Of Their Career

Talking Heads' 10 albums from 1977 to 1988 document the evolution of the band from their early days as graduates of the CBGB's punk scene in New York to their eventual new wave art rock stardom. They rarely missed a beat, but we believe it was in 1980, with the album "Remain in Light," that they truly hit their peak. "Talking Heads: 77" is as explosive a debut as any, and 1984's concert film and album, "Stop Making Sense," made them (and David Byrne's oversized suit) iconic. But it's on this fourth record, one of the decade's most defining, that the band's experimentation paid off like never before.

Other Talking Heads albums sold better, but none are as highly regarded. "It got great critical acclaim," drummer Chris Frantz remarked in Rolling Stone, "and we felt that it kind of took popular music to the next phase." That next step became home to one of their signature hits in "You May Find Yourself," whose music video would go on to make the band MTV darlings. But just as sparkling are "Remain in Light" tracks like the serene and hypnotic "Seen and Not Seen" and the haunting, industrial drive of "The Overload." The secret sauce to the Talking Heads' appeal was always their willingness to challenge what rock and pop music could be. These and other songs off "Remain in Light" showcase just how far the band had come while charting their way forward. They blew minds in 1980, and sound even cooler today.