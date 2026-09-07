Born 90 Years Ago Today, This Rock Pioneer Got His Start Opening For Elvis

Buddy and Bob would go on to open for Elvis Presley a couple more times that year, and those early appearances helped Buddy Holly score his first recording contract with Decca Records. Without that early recognition, who knows if we'd ever hear Buddy Holly & the Crickets classics like "That'll Be the Day" and "Peggy Sue?" No doubt, these songs remind older boomers of their first high school dance, and they're absolutely load-bearing for rock 'n' roll. And because Holly — unlike Presley or most performers in the music industry at the time — wrote or co-wrote his own songs, he was ahead of his time, presaging the era of rock singer-songwriters.

Holly's career was tragically cut short within four years of his opening for Presley. In 1959, while on the Winter Dance Party tour, a plane carrying Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper (J.P. Richardson) went down shortly after departing from Clear Lake, Iowa; there were no survivors. As immortalized in the 1971 Don McLean song "American Pie," it was forever known as "the day the music died." Before the losses of John Lennon or Kurt Cobain rattled the world, it was Buddy Holly's death at just 22 that shook American teenagers and music fans to the core.

But before Holly's brief but sterling career and subsequent tragedy, there was one fateful evening in Texas with Presley. Likely, neither musician realized just how significant it was, but looking back, it's clear that the stars were aligning.