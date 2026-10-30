Born 87 Years Ago Today In Illinois, This Rock Icon Became A Mom At The Height Of Her Fame

In a 1970 interview with Rolling Stone, Grace Slick talked about her pregnancy and how she would navigate motherhood while being a rock star, saying that her child would be raised communally. "In my case, there are a whole lot of different chicks around, and everybody is sort of helping each other out with various different things, and they can take the child for a while, and I can theirs at the house, at the beach and we can trade off."

China Kantner Isler was born on January 25, 1971, and Slick told The Guardian in 2025 that she tried to be a different kind of mother by bringing her child on tour with her, a decision that Slick said panned out well. Isler, however, talked about the times that she wasn't on the road with her parents and how difficult it was when they were gone.

"I had a nanny, Pat Dugan, who was my anchor," Isler told The Saturday Evening Post. "I really missed my parents when they were on tour for four months at a time ... The loss created pain and fear, and Pat would remedy that as much as she could ... People say, 'Oh, you grew up with money and fame; everything's cool.' But it's not. When people are always pulling at your parents while you want their attention, it's hard."