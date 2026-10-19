1995 No. 1, Famously Later Remixed With ODB, Hit The Top 31 Years Ago Today

With what was at the time a surprising assist from an esteemed and edgy rapper, pop star Mariah Carey began her transition into her R&B and hip-hop era when "Fantasy," the first single from her LP "Daydream," became entrenched at the No. 1 position on the Hot 100. On October 19, 1995, "Fantasy" was the biggest hit in the United States.

A backup singer before her mega-successful solo career, Carey had already sold millions of records — and scored eight No. 1 hits — with acrobatically sung torch songs and love ballads geared toward the mainstream pop market. "Fantasy" marked a change in Carey's approach and career, as its use of a sample and a thumping bass line showed her incorporating elements commonly found in rap music. That message became abundantly clear when fans got to hear the remix included on the physical single, which featured an energetic ODB of Wu-Tang Clan spitting a verse for the ages. "Fantasy" was Carey's most emphatic smash to that point, debuting at No. 1 and ultimately spending eight weeks atop the chart.