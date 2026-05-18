5 One-Hit Wonder Love Songs From The '80s That Still Have Us Head Over Heels

The 1980s birthed so many enduring and affecting love songs, and some of them became classics — and of those, a few were delivered by one-hit wonders. Inspiration struck, and the melodies, harmonies, and lyrics came together to honestly express profound feelings of human romantic connection, and yet it would only ever happen once for those charting-now, gone-tomorrow bands and solo acts. These '80s musicians we completely forgot about only needed that one shot to make an anthem concerning love, romance, and devotion.

A one-hit wonder is an act that only ever landed one single inside the Top 40 section of Billboard's general pop chart of record, the Hot 100. For the artists on this list, that song just happened to be an emotionally gushing exploration of some aspect of love, or an ode to one particular person. These songs resonated with an audience to such a degree that their power and popularity far outlasted the careers of the musicians who originated them. Here are five classic love songs from the '80s performed by one-hit wonders.