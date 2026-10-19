5 Classic Singles That Define The Sound Of '70s Motown

In the 1970s, Berry Gordy Jr.'s Motown Records saw many changes, both as a company and artistically. The studio moved operations from Detroit to Los Angeles, and the sound that Gordy had developed in the 1960s that had made this scrappy recording company a major musical force began to spin off in various directions. What in the previous decade had been a sleek combination of R&B and soul with pop, jazz, and gospel elements had branched out into psychedelic soul, protest music, disco, and adult contemporary, among other styles.

Marvin Gaye moved from smooth soul singer to socially conscious chronicler, while Stevie Wonder came of age with a string of classic albums. In both cases, their work helped change the popular music landscape for good. Later in the decade, Diana Ross, who left the Supremes in 1970, became a disco diva and the Commodores moved into adult contemporary territory with songs like "Easy." The singles we've included in this story illustrate Motown's diverse sound of the 1970s and were much more than just hit tunes; they became musical milestones for the Black artists who created them and for popular music in general.