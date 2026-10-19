The 5 Longest-Running Rock Supergroups Of All Time

Some rock bands, such as the Rolling Stones, have had tremendously long-lasting and successful careers that remain active to this day. Occasionally, members of such esteemed bands go on to form supergroups of varying quality and success, including Mick Jagger's one-album Superheavy that time forgot. And even more rarely, those supergroups also last a long time.

In general, supergroups usually fail. Sometimes they're designed as short-term, experimental one-offs, as with Dave Grohl, Josh Homme, and John Paul Jones' Them Crooked Vultures, who produced one magnificent album in 2009 built on egoless collaboration. But this is the exception rather than the rule: More often than not, egos clash, chemistry dissolves, and talented individuals who are giants in their arenas can't cope with other giants. This is what happened with Jimmy Page's forgotten supergroup, The Firm, as well as Blind Faith, Velvet Revolver, and plenty of other supergroups.

But when supergroups do last the distance, they can keep going for decades. Such groups run the gamut from extremely commercially successful, such as Bad Company, to lesser-known acts like Phil Anselmo's Down. In all cases, there's some special sauce that keeps them together, even if it's record-label intervention. And in all cases, the longest-lasting supergroups continue to this day, barring some hiccups along the way.