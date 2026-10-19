The Classic Rock Album Cover That Immortalized A Split-Second Moment Of Rebellion

The cover of the Clash's 1979 double-length punk rock masterpiece "London Calling" is probably more famous than the music on the vinyl. It preserved and spread a quick but powerful flash of spirited rebellion that was very indicative of the Clash's message, with their bassist Paul Simonon caught in the act of destroying a guitar on stage.

"London Calling" is loaded with songs about anger, disenchantment, and frustration, such as its title track, a song from 1979 that defines rock history. Many of those tracks were on the set list on the evening of September 20, 1979, when the Clash played the Palladium in New York City. When the show wasn't as collectively cathartic or energetic as Clash bassist Paul Simonon would've liked due to crowd-control measures, he got upset. "The show had gone quite well, but for me, inside, it just wasn't working well, so I suppose I took it out on the bass," he later told Classic Rock. Indeed, he hoisted his bass guitar into the air and obliterated it with one violent action.

Just before the moment of impact, tour photographer Pennie Smith took a picture, and it became the basis for the artwork on "London Calling," which hit stores just a few months later. There's plenty of hidden meaning behind this album cover: agitation, protest, and keeping the rebellious spirit of rock 'n' roll alive.