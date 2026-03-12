5 Songs From 1979 That Define Rock History

Rock was in an odd place come 1979. New wave, punk, and arena bands were displacing OG classic rockers, while massive mainstays like Led Zeppelin were imploding through substance misuse. Bands like the Clash, Talking Heads, and the Cure were in, The Rolling Stones had gone disco with "Miss You" the year prior (a track that showed that classic rock had burned out), and The Beatles were almost a decade gone. In this environment, certain songs defined rock history.

When we say "defined," we don't mean that these songs shaped rock history, although they may have. We mean that they represent a perfect snapshot of the times — a portrait of the state of rock come 1979. This means focusing on the aforementioned changing of the musical guard from classic rock's golden era to the '80s, including the adoption of new musical styles into existing rock frameworks, plus the link between cultural and musical changes. We don't need to go into those cultural changes in detail, but we might need to touch on them here and there. Also, these aren't the only songs from 1979 that define rock history; they're just a top-tier sample of them.

On that note, we've got songs from two classic rock outfits that define the end of an era, albeit in very different ways: "All My Love" from Led Zeppelin and "Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2" by Pink Floyd. We've also got two songs that represent a changing of the musical guard: "Highway to Hell" by AC/DC and "London Calling" by the Clash. Finally, we've got a weird, experimental track from that most protean of stars, David Bowie, which showed that rock's more creative impulses lived on.