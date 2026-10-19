Not The Beatles, Not The Who: The Band That Time Forgot Helped Define Power Pop

Sometimes the most influential bands fly right under the public's radar — influential to other musicians, that is. Such is the case with Big Star, a proto-power pop quartet from Memphis, Tennessee, who bridged the gap between jangly British Invasion leanings (including bands that once rivaled the Beatles in popularity) and the post-punk-laced bands of the '80s, especially R.E.M. Contrary to their name, Big Star never had a single or album chart on the Billboard Hot 100 or Billboard 200.

Big Star's small tale starts with two friends who were both guitarists and vocalists in Memphis, Alex Chilton and Chris Bell. Chilton and Bell played in various bands in the '60s, one of which was Bell's Ice Water with drummer Jody Stephens and bassist Andy Hummel, the latter of whom were also friends. So it was that this homey group of pals got together in 1971 to form Big Star, quaintly named after Big Star Food Markets across the street from Ardent Studios, the legendary Memphis location that's produced everybody from Led Zeppelin to B.B. King, ZZ Top, R.E.M., and many more. It's Ardent that released Big Star's first two albums, "#1 Record" and "Radio City," in 1972 and 1974, respectively.

But despite being founded on friendships, Big Star started falling apart almost immediately from the get-go. As the story goes, Chilton got more media attention than Bell, no matter Bell's role in the band. Bell quickly got fed up, left the band after they released their debut, and Big Star drifted into obscurity. But their impact lingered. Now, almost 55 years after their debut, their legacy is secured as a formative power pop pillar.