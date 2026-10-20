The 5 Best One-Album Rock Groups Of All Time

Liverpool, U.K. rockers the La's were arguably the biggest band to come out of the city since Frankie Goes to Hollywood, though the influence on the music to come after them may have been just as seismic. The band had formed in 1983, though for years they could only build a reputation locally on the Liverpool live circuit, and the band hit numerous obstacles to success, including founding member Mike Badger leaving the band in 1986.

However, the La's eventually enjoyed a huge breakout hit with the single "There She Goes," a track written by Lee Mavers in 1987. Though the pleasingly sentimental jangle pop track was first released in 1988, it was only in 1990 that it found a wider audience, peaking at No. 13 in the U.K. and No. 49 in the U.S., and proving to be a catalyst for the band's classic self-titled debut album.

"The La's" showcases Mavers' knack for '60s-inspired pop songwriting, such as the incredibly infectious opening track "Son of a Gun." It has come to be regarded as a hugely influential album, anticipating much of the '60s revivalism of the Britpop era of the mid-1990s; it's difficult to listen to "The La's" today and not recognize the impact they had on bands like Oasis. Sadly, though the band was due to begin recording a follow-up as early as 1991, Mavers never got around to completing the project, with outlets attributing his reticence to his overwhelming perfectionism. Thankfully, on the La's debut, he'd already given us indie rock perfection.