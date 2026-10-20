1975 Albums With The Most Hit Singles

Running backward through the musical catalog of the 20th century shows how hit-filled the year 1975 was, especially for artists with a little California country twang stirred into their sound. Top-selling albums were dropping single after single that rode high on the charts, resulting in a slew of multi-smash songs from LPs that have become classics in the hearts of music lovers. There was so much amazing music coming from these acts that even when they launched a new album in 1975, there were still hits rolling off of it a full year later — something that almost never happens in the age of instant digital music gratification.

As we are wont to do when our melodic curiosity gets the better of us, we went on a hunt to find the albums from 1975 that churned out more hit singles than the rest of the releases from that year. Only new releases were factored in, with chart placing taken into consideration to trim the list, which eliminated some power players. For instance, both Linda Ronstadt and the Carpenters were in the running with their three singles each, but Ronstadt had a better chart showing overall. We also left the many greatest hits collections that made major impact out of the running, since those contain mostly recycled hits from other LPs. What we found was a poker hand of incredible songs and timeless hits that reflect the taste of the era from familiar names who went on to become hall-of-famers.