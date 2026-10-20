5 Monkees Harmonies That Still Deliver Today

The Monkees were a cultural sensation in the 1960s, but their music still holds up, particularly the songs that show off the pop-rock band's amazing harmonies. One strange thing about the Monkees is that they didn't form organically, but were assembled by TV producers from a horde of auditioning actor-musicians. Many bubblegum pop hits weren't recorded by the bands you thought — the Monkees stepped aside in favor of studio musicians, but they really did sing on their records. It's remarkable that in a very brief period of time, four guys who were essentially strangers — Micky Dolenz, Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones, and Peter Tork — meshed their voices together in such a glorious and gorgeous manner on both their huge hits and deep cuts.

Created to be an American version of the Beatles, the Monkees scored four No. 1 albums in 1967 alone, and wound up sounding like the Beach Boys as far as harmony is concerned. That group benefitted from biology — their voices naturally blended because they were mostly related. But the Monkees almost magically melded their talents and brought some terrific vocal mixing to the '60s scene. Here are five Monkees songs with harmonies that still impress six decades later.