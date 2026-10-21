Born 84 Years Ago Today In California, The Guitarist Whose Biggest Hit Was A Song He Didn't Sing

Built around a passionate, lyrical blues riff mixed with soft pop and country elements, Elvin Bishop's "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" is about a weary womanizer who accidentally finds himself in the first real romantic relationship of his life. While Bishop helped oversee the recording of the track alongside Bill Szymczyk, a producer with the most Billboard hits of the '70s, he wrote the song alone. His guitar work is all over the song, but not his voice.

Bishop wasn't averse to singing — he recorded vocals often, even elsewhere on the "Struttin' My Stuff" album — but he shied away from the microphone for what would become his biggest hit. "My voice is very plain. It's better suited for blues," Bishop told Songfacts. "And that tune, I gave it a try." Displeased with his own efforts, Bishop turned to Mickey Thomas.

"Fooled Around and Fell in Love" was also offered to the Osmonds, but being very religious, the brothers objected to some of Bishop's more suggestive lyrics and rejected it. In the end, Thomas got to show off his voice on the song, cut with Bishop. "He can sing a page out of the phone book and move people," Bishop said of the singer, a go-to collaborator on multiple Elvin Bishop Group releases. Within three years of "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" reaching the Top 5 and getting Thomas some exposure, he joined hard rock's Jefferson Starship and remained in the band after its transition to the poppier Starship.