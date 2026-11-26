It's impossible to find a rock star whose life and legacy haven't been touched by the likes of the late and great Tina Turner. With her No. 1 smash hit "What's Love Got to Do With It," as well as iconic tracks such as "We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)" and "Private Dancer," the Queen of Rock 'N' Roll proved to all of us that it's never too late to take your life into your own hands.

Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, she had far from an easy childhood. Her parents were sharecroppers, paying their rent for their small property in Nutbush, Tennessee, with their harvest and labor on a farm. After her mother packed up and moved away to St. Louis when the young singer was just 11, she moved in with her grandparents and began singing in their local church choir. However, it wasn't until she moved to join her mother up in St. Louis that she was first exposed to the blossoming rhythm and blues scene of the '50s. The nightclub circuit exposed her to many inspiring acts, but none as consequential as her integration into Ike Turner's Kings of Rhythm in 1957.

After changing her name to Tina Turner, she and Ike quickly became a musical duo to be reckoned with. Her song "Fool in Love" brought about her Billboard chart debut at No. 27, and "It's Gonna Work Out Fine" earned the duo their first Grammy nomination. The Ike & Tina Turner Revue has an undeniable place in R&B history, but it's just the beginning of Tina's personal legacy.