Born 87 Years Ago Today In Tennessee, She Became The Queen Of Rock 'N' Roll
It's impossible to find a rock star whose life and legacy haven't been touched by the likes of the late and great Tina Turner. With her No. 1 smash hit "What's Love Got to Do With It," as well as iconic tracks such as "We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)" and "Private Dancer," the Queen of Rock 'N' Roll proved to all of us that it's never too late to take your life into your own hands.
Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, she had far from an easy childhood. Her parents were sharecroppers, paying their rent for their small property in Nutbush, Tennessee, with their harvest and labor on a farm. After her mother packed up and moved away to St. Louis when the young singer was just 11, she moved in with her grandparents and began singing in their local church choir. However, it wasn't until she moved to join her mother up in St. Louis that she was first exposed to the blossoming rhythm and blues scene of the '50s. The nightclub circuit exposed her to many inspiring acts, but none as consequential as her integration into Ike Turner's Kings of Rhythm in 1957.
After changing her name to Tina Turner, she and Ike quickly became a musical duo to be reckoned with. Her song "Fool in Love" brought about her Billboard chart debut at No. 27, and "It's Gonna Work Out Fine" earned the duo their first Grammy nomination. The Ike & Tina Turner Revue has an undeniable place in R&B history, but it's just the beginning of Tina's personal legacy.
Tina Turner didn't find a glass ceiling she couldn't shatter
After Ike & Tina Turner won their first Grammy in 1972 for their cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival's song, "Proud Mary," it seemed as though nothing could slow their momentum. However, the reality of their relationship was far from a fairy tale. After their divorce in 1978, she was struggling to book gigs, taking housecleaning jobs to care for her children. Her love of music and dedication to her craft never wavered, and sensing the changing tides of the music industry, she pivoted from R&B to rock 'n' roll.
This brand new sound made her 1984 album, "Private Dancer," an absolutely electrifying experience, featuring seven charting singles and opening the floodgates for a decade of sold-out tours. She won the Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance in 1987 for her song "Back Where You Started," and continued to earn accolades and nominations until the turn of the century. From her immaculate dance skills, signature spiky wigs, and breathtaking voice, there's no denying her title as the penultimate Queen of Rock 'N' Roll. Even though she released her final album, "Twenty Four Seven," in 1999, her semi-retirement didn't stop her from collaborating and touring well into the 2010s.
She spent the last years of her life with her husband, Erwin Bach, living in Switzerland, all while continuing to share her wisdom in the form of interviews and her 2020 book, "Happiness Becomes You." She passed away peacefully in May of 2023, but we celebrate her heavenly 87th birthday by remembering just how resilient, powerful, and regal she truly was.